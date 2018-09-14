Rouhani appoints Seif as special adviser on monetary affairs

In a Thursday decree, Rouhani referred to the proven capabilities of Seif in the monetary and banking domains and hoped that he would succeed in this new position.

Seif was the former Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) who was replaced by Abdolreza Hemmati in late July. Some politicians had called for the prosecution of Seif for the recent national currency devaluation in the country and some others say that he should be held liable for rigging in gold and currency markets.

