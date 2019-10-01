  1. Politics
Pres. Rouhani's brother sentenced to 5 years in prison on corruption charges

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday Hossein Fereydoon, the brother of President Hassan Rouhani, had been sentenced to five years in prison for corruption.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said the president's brother had been convicted of bribery and corruption, for which he was sentenced to five years in prison. The spokesman said he had previously been sentenced to seven years in prison but his sentence later reduced to five years. 

Esmaili also said Fereydoon might face further charges in other cases.

Fereydoon's case had been ongoing for more than two years after dozens of lawmakers at the Iranian parliament had demanded him to be brought to justice to face financial corruption charges.

