Zarif says oil deal with Europeans is close despite US threats

Zarif made the remarks in an hour-long conversation with reporters in New York.

As New York Times reports, at the core of the agreement that Iran and Europe are trying to forge is a mechanism for paying for Iran’s oil in barter and local currencies, rather than in American dollars. The idea is to route around the United States and prevent it from blocking financial transfers — and perhaps from identifying those involved in the transactions.

According to United Nations resolutions passed after 2015 nuclear agreement, countries have the legal right to trade with Iran, said Zarif, adding, “this is for us to sell our oil and get the proceeds.”

MAH/PR