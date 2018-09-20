  1. Economy
20 September 2018 - 14:19

Iran removes limit on gold, foreign currency imports

Iran removes limit on gold, foreign currency imports

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has eased currency rules and ordered the customs to allow merchants to bring foreign currency banknotes or gold into the country in a bid to curb further depreciation of the rial.

The Iranian government has eased foreign currency rules and has allowed licensed exchange offices and other persons to carry foreign banknotes and gold into the country after observing the costumes procedures and paying charges and value-added tax.

According to CBI’s new rules, foreign currency in the form of banknotes can be carried into the country ‘without limitation’ and after observing the country’s anti-money laundering rules and customs procedures.

With respect to gold in the form of jewelry, the CBI has allowed merchants to carry gold into the country after getting permission from the CBI and observing the relevant rules including paying value-added tax and customs procedures.

The CBI has also ordered the customs to allow the import of raw gold after getting permission from the CBI and observing rules including paying value-added tax.

KI/4407669

News Code 137903
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News