Iran removes limit on gold, foreign currency imports

The Iranian government has eased foreign currency rules and has allowed licensed exchange offices and other persons to carry foreign banknotes and gold into the country after observing the costumes procedures and paying charges and value-added tax.

According to CBI’s new rules, foreign currency in the form of banknotes can be carried into the country ‘without limitation’ and after observing the country’s anti-money laundering rules and customs procedures.

With respect to gold in the form of jewelry, the CBI has allowed merchants to carry gold into the country after getting permission from the CBI and observing the relevant rules including paying value-added tax and customs procedures.

The CBI has also ordered the customs to allow the import of raw gold after getting permission from the CBI and observing rules including paying value-added tax.

KI/4407669