New CBI policies for managing currency market approved

Chaired by President Rouhani, the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination approved new policies of the Central Bank of Iran to manage the currency market.

CBI governor Abdolnaser Hemmati briefed the council on the latest conditions of the country’s currency market and spelled out new policies for controlling it.

As per the new policies, all non-oil exporters are required to bring the currency of trades to the market for three months after exporting products.

The council also increased the number of authorities of the Central Bank to manage and intervene in the foreign currency market.

Another topic that was discussed and approved by the council was that any legal and natural person can carry any amount of foreign currency into the country while observing regulations of the CBI.

