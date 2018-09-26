'Security of ME must be maintained by regional countries'

The Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani talked about regional and global security and also addressed Donald’s Trump’s speech at the UN General Assembly session yesterday which focused on Iran.

The first meeting of security secretaries and advisers of regional states, dubbed ‘Regional Security Dialogue’, was held in Tehran on Wednesday. The meeting, hosted by Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council, was attended by security officials from Iran, Russia, India, Afghanistan, and China.

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said at the press conference that the US sanctions are ‘repeated weapons’ adding that there are not any UN resolutions about US sanctions against Iran, and US unilateral sanctions are illegal.

In response to threats by the US President Donald Trump at the UN General Assembly session yesterday, Shmakhani stressed that “we will resist the sanctions by the perseverance of the people and strengthening our economy.”

The Iranian security official further noted that the United States is trying to force other countries to join unilateral sanctions against Iran.

In response to a question about the importance of the first meeting of security secretaries and advisers of regional states held in Iranian capital Tehran, Rear Admiral Shamkhani said that “this security meeting is held for the first time and will contribute to organizing such meetings in the future.”

He said that Tehran seeks cooperation with its neighbors to ensure the security of the region.

