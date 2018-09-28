Iran security forces disband terror cell in Saravan, kill and injure 6

According to the Public Relations department of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) - Quds base ground forces- a terrorist team affiliated to the global arrogance was trying to attack Iranian border posts from the other side of the border, but it was discovered, confronted and dismantled by IRGC forces.

The IRGC Quds base announced that in the clashes, 4 terrorists were killed while 2 others were injured. Meanwhile the rest of the terrorist team fled to the other side of the border.

The statement further said that Iranian forces did not suffer any casualties in the conflict, while they seized ammunition, weapons and other military equipment from the terrorists.

It also stressed, the IRGC Qods base along with other security, intelligence and law enforcement forces will discover and vigorously confront any actions by the terrorist groups and foreign-backed mercenaries, who intend to threaten and endanger Iran’s security.

