Italy’s Asiatech to screen 4 Iranian titles

The four Iranian documentary films accepted into the screening program of the Italian festival include: ‘24 Frames’ by late Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kirarostami, ‘About the Salesman’ by Vahid Sedaghat, ‘Lady Qods of Iran’ by Mostafa Razaq-karimi, and Kourosh Ataei’s ‘Finding Farideh'.

The event also hosts the video installation by Mohsen Rastan, ‘Iranian Family Project’. Negar Eskandarfar, director of the film school in Tehran - where Abbas Kiarostami and Asghar Farhadi were taught - will hold a seminar with a screening of short films made by the students of the school.

Asiatica - encounters with Asian cinema - was created in 2000, to establish an original channel of communication between Italy and Asia, according to the event’s website. The festival aims to “bring the Italian public closer to Eastern cultures, fostering a deeper knowledge of the social, economic and political matters that interest the Asian continent.”

The 19th edition of the event will be held in the Italian capital from October 4 to 10.

MS