‘Bystander’ wins Best Animation Award at Global Youth Film Festival Rangpur

‘Bystander’ is about an old man who is living behind a window from where he sees a dark world and remembers his past when he had participated in a revolution.

The 8-minute animation had won Best Animation award at the 2018 International Youth Film Festival "Light of the World" in Russia, as well as the Best Short Animation award in the 2018 Picture this…film festival in Canada.

Global Youth Film Festival Rangpur (GYFFR) took place in Rangpur city with the slogan, “Let’s Cinema.” From September 27-29. Cinema Bangladesh organized this assembly of young directors from around the world at the Town Hall of Rangpur. In the international section, 1270 movies were submitted, directed by 101 young directors across the world. On the closing day, September 29, five movies were awarded by designated judges of the festival.

