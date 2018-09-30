'Junk Girl' bags best animation award at Italian festival

Inspired by a poem from Tim Burton’s book “The Melancholy Death of Oyster Boy and Other Stories", The 16-minute short movie 'Junk Girl' is about a doll girl made of junk, who is mistreated by everyone and forced to leave her city.

The animation has so far been nominated for awards in many different film festivals around the world and recently garnered the Rivers Media Festival’s best animation award, the US.

