'Junk Girl' bags best animation award at Italian festival

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Iranian animated short movie film 'Junk Girl' won the Best Animation Film Award at Italy's Innuendo International Film Festival.

Inspired by a poem from Tim Burton’s book “The Melancholy Death of Oyster Boy and Other Stories", The 16-minute short movie 'Junk Girl' is about a doll girl made of junk, who is mistreated by everyone and forced to leave her city.

The animation has so far been nominated for awards in many different film festivals around the world and recently garnered the Rivers Media Festival’s best animation award, the US.

The Innuendo International Film Festival is a tribute to arthouse cinema with its distinct artistic and experimental flavor boosted by the unique independent appeal. We are especially taken by those art films that are directly inspired by sort of supramundane and transcendental visions, esoterical narratives, heterodox ideas and the commitment to unveil the occult. Visionary both in form or content, quixotic in the message, perceptive in the search of hidden meanings, mysterious in the inspiration, arcane in the storytelling.

