‘Bitter Sea’ wins award at Turkey’s Adana Filmfest.

‘Bitter Sea’ has received an honorable mention at the 24th International Adana Film Festival in Turkey, held on 23-30 September.

Written and directed by Fateme Ahamdi, ‘Bitter Sea’ is a short film about “a Romanian single mother who has recently escaped from an abusive husband and fled to London to build a better future for her daughter. She’s found a job and place to live, but the landlord has a strict ‘no children allowed’ policy. Trapped in an impossible situation, she has to find a way to hide her daughter being in the flat.”

The film is produced by Emma Parsons and stars Ada Condeescu.

Other Iranian titles that competed in the festival include ‘Visor’ by Mohammad Ghanehfard, ‘Thousand Myths’ by Abbas Jalali Yekta, ‘Amir’ by Nima Eghlima, and ‘Are You Volleyball?!’ by Mohammad Bakhshi.

