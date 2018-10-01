‘Cocoon’ goes to Mana Contemporary Body + Camera Festival

‘Cocoon’ by Baran Cheraghipour has made it into the screening program of the second annual Mana Contemporary Body + Camera Festival in Chicago, United States.

The film is about “knowing yourself and emerging from your cocoon.”

Mana Contemporary Chicago’s second annual Body + Camera Festival, according to the event’s website, features more than forty short films by emerging and established artists from around the world that explore the intersection between the body and the moving image. The works will be presented over two days as short programs, installations, and special live presentations.

MS