'Amir' goes on screen at Intl. Adana Film Festival

Now in his thirties, Amir is beleaguered by other peoples’ problems. His friend Ali’s ex-wife and son have gone missing, his sister is desperately trying to break away from the family, and his parents are trying to keep the family together. 'Amir' is a film about contemporary Iran, about a generation whose private lives are determined more by the rules of society than by their own will.

Produced by Seyed Zia Hashemi and acted by Milad Kei Maram, 'Amir' had three screenings in this event. The film was previously featured in East of the West competition section of the 2018 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

International Adana Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in Turkey, which has been running for 24 years. Participants in this event do not only get the chance to take part in various events, workshops during the festival and meet outstanding filmmakers, film writers, actors/actresses; but also see the natural and historical places of the beautiful city of Adana, meet the most warm-blooded people ever and put on a few kilograms at the end of the festival.

