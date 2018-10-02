‘Retouch’ rakes in 9 more intl. awards

The awards include best script and audience awards at Ukraine’s Wiz-Art International Short Film Festival, best short film and audience awards at Romania’s Anonimul International Independent Film Festival, best film at the international competition section of India's Bengaluru International Film Festival, best short film award at Austria’s Kitzbuehel Film Festival, best script and best actress awards at Mexico’s Veracruz Short Film Festival, and audience award at Berkeley Iranian Film Festival in the US.

With upcoming participation at 15 international festivals in October and November, ‘Retouch’ has so far made it into the screening program of 158 film festivals across the world.

Co-produced by Mazaheri and the Iranian Young Cinema Society, ‘Retouch’ gives a startling look into the the life of a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes while she is gripped with uncertainty as to what the best course of action is to take.

