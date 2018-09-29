Iran to shut border crossings with KRG Sun. as Iraqi Kurds hold elections

The director general of security affairs at the provisional governor office of Kurdistan province in western Iran has said that all the border crossings with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will be closed tomorrow while the parliamentary elections are under way in the KRG-held areas.

According to Reza Mirzaee on Saturday, the official border crossings of Bashmagh and Seyarnband in Marivan and Baneh governorates, respectively, will remain closed from 12:00 tonight for 24 hours. Therefore, merchants and travelers can use the crossings again from tomorrow midnight.

Meanwhile, the director general of Kurdistan Province’s customs Bakhtiar Rahmanipour said on Saturday that exports through the border crossings in the province rose by 91% during the second and third quarters of this year, corresponding with the spring and summer, as compared to the same period last year.

Rahmanipour referred to statistics showing that during this period, more than 923,000 tons of goods worth more than $593 million were exported through the province's customs to the countries of Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Russia and Romania.

