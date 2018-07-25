Saudis getting closer to KRG to partition Iraq: Iraqi politician

Iskander Witwit, who has served as head of the Iraqi parliamentary security committee and now is one of the leader of second winning bloc in latest Iraqi elactions namely ‘Fatih’, told Iraqi ‘Baghdad Alyoum or Baghdad Today’ that “Saudi Arabia has a malicious goal in getting closer to Iraqi Kurdistan and seeks to partition Iraq from there and weaken Iraq from inside.”

Witwit further accused Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP), of complicity in the Saudis’ plan to break up Iraq into smaller parts by allowing the Saudis to use the territory of Kurdistan region to carry out the plot.

The Iraqi politician also stated that allowing Saudi military commanders to enter Iraq territories would affect Iraq's security and stability, for that, he called on Iraqi central government to take a stand on the worrisome cooperation between the Kurds and Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi delegation comprised of government officials and businessmen visited Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday and Tuesday, and agreed with Iraqi Kurdistan officials to increase bilateral cooperation in various fields.

According to the Kurdish media, the Saudis and Kurds agreed to transform Erbil into a center for Saudis to begin commercial, economic, and investment activities throughout Iraq.

