Suspended Iran-Iraq passenger line comes back on stream

In a Saturday statement, Iraq’s Ministry of Transport announced that ships belonging to the Iraqi State Company for Maritime Transport have carried 46 passengers to Khorramshahr port as the passanger line between the two countries has come back on stream.

The statement has quoted Iraqi Minister of Transport, Kadhim Finjan, as saying that his country is ready to launch and resume passenger lines inside and outside Iraq due to its significance.

The director of General of Maritime Transport, Abdul Karim Kenhal, said his company is equipped with advanced boats capable of making voyages to near and far away destinations.

He said that the resumption of Iran-Iraq passenger line can promote tourism and prevent crowding at borders.

Director General of Khorramshahr Port and Maritime Administration had previously welcomed the resumption of the passenger line between Iran and Iraq, saying his administration is ready to carry 300 passengers to Iraq on a daily basis.

