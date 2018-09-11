Marivan governor bans Iraqis from buying basic goods

Marivan Governor has warned that the purchase of basic commodities by Iraqi travelers arriving from the Iraqi border to Marivan has led to scarcity in the city.

Mohammad Shafiee told ISNA news agency that every day about 1,100 Iraqi nationals cross the Bashmagh border gate into Marivan governorate in the province of Kurdistan in western Iran.

Shafiee described the number of Iraqis who travel to Marivan these days as ‘unprecedented’ and warned of ‘a serious crisis’ in the city if the trend continues.

As it has been reported earlier, due to the depreciation of Iranian national currency the rial against foreign currencies, there has been a surge in the number of people coming from neighboring countries like Iraq and Azerbaijan to Iran for tourism and medical purposes. The trend has also led to a boost in the country’s economy and an increase in the tourism revenues.

