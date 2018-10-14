  1. Politics
14 October 2018 - 16:01

Isolated US is losing its allies: Salami

TEHRAN, Oct. 14 (MNA) – IRGC deputy commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami said that the US is being isolated in the world and losing its allies while Iran is at the heart of region’s political developments and it cannot be isolated.

He made the remarks on Sunday in Qom province in a ceremony held for introducing the new commander of an IRGC unit in the province.

Today, all the world is uniting against the US and no country helps it with its measures against Iran, added the commander.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is fully ready to fight any enemy at any scale, he said, adding that great victories were achieved in recent days and the roar of IRGC missiles gave a strong warning to enemies of the Islamic Republic.

Salami was referring to IRGC’s missile strikes to terrorist positions in Iraqi Kurdistan and eastern Euphrates.

Elsewhere, he described as “dangerous” the idea which says negotiating with the US as the way out of Iran’s problems, highlighting that the US behavior towards its allies once again showed that this country doesn’t have honesty and is only after exploiting other nations.

