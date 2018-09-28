Senior cleric warns US, Israel of moving against Iran

Ayatollah Movahedi Kermani made the remark at today’s Friday prayers in Tehran, adding that over the past 40 years, the Islamic Revolution has shaken the foundation of global arrogance led by United States and international Zionism, and their failures continue at the hands of the Resistance Front which is inspired by the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Movahedi Kermani added that the enemies are waging an economic warfare against the country with the aim of making the Iranian people lose hope.

He called for reliance on the internal resources and strengthening unity and integration in the face of US sanctions, pointing out that most economic problems have roots in mismanagement and reliance on the foreign countries.

Tehran Interim Friday Prayers Leader further noted that people hold the economic team of the government responsible for the problems, calling on the government to rearrange the country’s banking system and try to eradicate poverty and seriously fight corruption and inflation.

Elsewhere, Ayatollah Movahedi Kermani hailed President Rouhani’s trip to New York to attend the 73rd UN General Assembly session as a success, noting that the Iranian delegation succeeded in defending the Islamic Republic’s rightful stance and reveal the true face of US hostile approach.

He further noted that the UN General Assembly discredited Donald Trump’s bullying policies, saying that other countries’ delegates, including the Europeans, laughed at Trump's speech.

MNA/4414634