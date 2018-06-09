Iranian antiquities delivered to Netherlands’ Drents Museum

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Nearly 200 Iranian antique items were safely delivered to Drents Museum in the Netherlands to be exhibited in the coming weeks.

‘Cradle of Civilization’ is the title given to this exhibition which will start on June 17 and continue to November 18 in Drents Museum, city of Assen.

Items were chosen form National Museum of Iran and range from old Paleolithic period to Safavid era.

This is based on Memorandum of Understanding inked between the National Museum of Iran and the Drents Museum on holding an exhibit of Iranian historic items in the Netherlands.

The official website of Drents Museum highlights that ‘Cradle of Civilization’ will take you on a journey through Iran’s cultural history spanning a staggeringly long period from 7000 BC until AD 1700. From the very beginning - the earliest development of agriculture and livestock farming - to the civilisation of the Elamites, the Persian Empire and the Islamic period. The Drents Museum will be presenting masterpieces from all those different periods from various findspots in Iran and on loan from the National Museum of Iran in Tehran. These treasures have long been hidden from the Western world. Many of them have never been exhibited in the Netherlands before, and have even never been on show outside Iran before.

