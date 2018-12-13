Iran to repatriate 1784 clay tablets from US

He made the remarks on Wednesday on the sideline of the 10th Pars Tourism Exhibition in Shiraz, Fars province.

The permission to repatriate these clay tablets which belong to Persepolis has been issued by US Treasury Department, he said.

The cargo was slated to be delivered in Iran but with the excuse of sanctions and the issues regarding the insurance, US officials told that Iran should receive the cargo in the United States, he noted, adding, “after all, we expect to receive the objects in the Hague.”

Highlighting that some 11,000 Persian relics are estimated to exist in Chicago University, Mounesan added, “it is said that the remaining objects will be repatriated in a three-year period but we did not accept and are negotiating to get them sooner.”

