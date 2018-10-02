Persian abstracts on display at Turkey’s 7 Art Gallery

The collection, dedicated to abstract paintings, is showcasing about 30 works by nine Iranian artists, including Iraj Shayestehpour, Giti Norouzian, Maryam Moghadam, Saba Mousavi, and Ghazal Vakili.

The works on display are inspired by an Eastern and Persian outlook at concept paintings with a different view at modern art.

The works by the Iranian artists are a delicate, small and yet thorough slice of the inner world with a particular narrative from the point of the view of the artist. The paintings mainly aim to convey emotions and feelings without relying on the environment, and try to teach the visitors not to allow any intervention in their interpretation of the work of art.

The exhibition will last until October 15 at 7 Art Gallery in Istanbul, Turkey.

MS/4418584