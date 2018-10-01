Intl. touring expo 'Designing in Dialogue' underway in Tehran

The exhibition hosted at the Niavaran Culture Center Tehran until October 19 was inaugurated last Thursday by the German Ambassador Michael Klor-Berchtold together with the founding partner of gmp von Gerkan, Marg and Partners Architects Volkwin Marg.

The opening event consisted of a public symposium that focussed on the conversion of Tehran's first airport Qhale Morghi (currently Parke Velayat) into Tehran City Garden according to a masterplan proposed by gmp von Gerkan, Marg and Partners Architects in cooperation with an Iranian partner architect.

The exhibition features the masterplan for the Tehran City Garden and also designs proposed by mixed teams of Iranian and German students of architecture for individual parts of the Tehran City Garden.

The designs were created during workshops that were organised by Volkwin Marg and an Iranian partner architect and were held in Hamburg and in Iran.

The exhibition also features designs of gmp von Gerkan, Marg and Partners Architects for the new International Fair Tehran in Shahr-e Aftab (already partly realised) and the conversion of the Azadi Sport Stadium Tehran.

