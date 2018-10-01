  1. Culture
1 October 2018 - 17:21

Intl. touring expo 'Designing in Dialogue' underway in Tehran

Intl. touring expo 'Designing in Dialogue' underway in Tehran

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – From Sep. 28 to Oct. 19, the international traveling exhibition “Designing in Dialogue - Architectural Answers" will be on display at the Niavaran Cultural Center in Tehran.

The exhibition hosted at the Niavaran Culture Center Tehran until October 19 was inaugurated last Thursday by the German Ambassador Michael Klor-Berchtold together with the founding partner of gmp von Gerkan, Marg and Partners Architects Volkwin Marg.

The opening event consisted of a public symposium that focussed on the conversion of Tehran's first airport Qhale Morghi (currently Parke Velayat) into Tehran City Garden according to a masterplan proposed by gmp von Gerkan, Marg and Partners Architects in cooperation with an Iranian partner architect.

The exhibition features the masterplan for the Tehran City Garden and also designs proposed by mixed teams of Iranian and German students of architecture for individual parts of the Tehran City Garden.

The designs were created during workshops that were organised by Volkwin Marg and an Iranian partner architect and were held in Hamburg and in Iran.

The exhibition also features designs of gmp von Gerkan, Marg and Partners Architects for the new International Fair Tehran in Shahr-e Aftab (already partly realised) and the conversion of the Azadi Sport Stadium Tehran.

MS/PR

News Code 138255
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News