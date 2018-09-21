Iranian female volleyball team beats Australia in AVC Cup again

The playoff stage of 6th edition of Asian Women Volleyball Confederation Cup kicked off on Sept. 21, in which, Iranian women volleyball players met with Australian team for the second time.

The two teams, that had met each other in a group stage, played with each other once again and finally, Iranian women’s volleyball team won the match against Australia.

Under the tutelage of Akram Ghahremani, Iranian women’s volleyball team defeated Australian volleyball team (3-0) and today, they repeated their victory once again (3-1).

The Iranian team will face the Philippines and South Korea on Saturday. The 2018 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup will wrap up its work on Sunday.

