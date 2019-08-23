Iran women’s volleyball suffers defeat at Asian C'ships

The national Iranian women's volleyball team began the 20th Asian Women's Volleyball Championships against the powerful host country South Korean team and suffered a 3-0 defeat.

The Iranian women then won their second match against Hong Kong to advance to the next stage, where they suffered another 3-0 defeat against Thailand.

For their fourth match, the Iranian squad took on Taiwan and lost 3-1 (25-22; 25-22;25-19;25-12) to lose the chance to secure a place at the top of the table.

The female volleyball team will have to wait for the winner of the Indonesia-Kazakhstan match on Sunday to have the chance to secure a fifth place in the Asian competitions. A loss in this round of competition would mean no a better place than the 7th or the 8th for the Iranian squad.

KI/4699417