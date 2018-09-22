Iran loses to S Korea at AVC Women's CUP to face Australia for 3rd time

The 6th edition of Asian Women Volleyball Confederation Cup, which kicked off in Thailand on September 21, continued on Saturday during which Iranian women volleyball players took on the South Korean team.

The Iranian squad started the match with winning the first set 25-12, but conceded defeat in the three sets that followed (26-24, 25-16, 25-19), thus losing the chance to secure the fifth place.

The Iranian players will now have to face Australia for the third time in this tournament in a bid to win the seventh place.

The team won both other matches against Australia, which are the runner-up of 2014 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

