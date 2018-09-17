  1. Sports
Iranian volleyball players win 2nd match at AVC cup

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Iran women's national volleyball team have won against Philippines in their second match of the 6th Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women’s Cup in Thailand.

Like their first match against Kazakhstan on Sunday at the AVC Cup, Iran women's national volleyball team defeated Philippines 3-2 on Monday.

The Iranian squad lost the first and third sets of the match 29-27 and 25-17 to Philippines, while winning the second, fourth and fifth sets 25-16, 25-12, and 15-13.

The 6th edition of AVC Women’s Cup kicked off on September 16 in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima and will end on September 23.

Iran is seeded in Group C of the competitions along with Kazakhstan, Philippines, and Australia.

The Iranian female players will take on Australia in their last match in the group stage on Tuesday.

