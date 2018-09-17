Iranian volleyball players win 2nd match at AVC cup

Like their first match against Kazakhstan on Sunday at the AVC Cup, Iran women's national volleyball team defeated Philippines 3-2 on Monday.

The Iranian squad lost the first and third sets of the match 29-27 and 25-17 to Philippines, while winning the second, fourth and fifth sets 25-16, 25-12, and 15-13.

The 6th edition of AVC Women’s Cup kicked off on September 16 in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima and will end on September 23.

Iran is seeded in Group C of the competitions along with Kazakhstan, Philippines, and Australia.

The Iranian female players will take on Australia in their last match in the group stage on Tuesday.

