Unbeaten Iran sweeps Australia at AVC Women’s Cup

In a Tuesday match held at the Chartchai Hall, the Iranian squad made a clean sweep against Australia to gain its third consecutive win in the event, advancing to the quarterfinals.

Led by 15 points Maede Borhani, Iran won three straight sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-20) and secured top spot in Pool C with 7 points while Australia finished second.

“We had a good game plan in this match against Australia and my players played according to the plan. We made a good rotation including the change of libero. I know that we have a different structure. We put pressure on them through our service. Today, everything came for us. We played well in service. We will try our best again in the next match,” Iran head coach Javad Mehregan commented after the match, AVC reported.

The 6th edition of AVC Women’s Cup kicked off on September 16 in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima and goes through September 23.

Iran was in Pool C of the event along with Kazakhstan, Philippines, and Australia and managed to win all games in this stage.

Iran’s next match in the quarterfinals will be held on Wednesday against a team which is yet to be determined.

MAH/4406326