Iran loses to title holder at FIVB Men’s World C’ship

Led by 12 points from Michal Kubiak and brilliant serves of Kochanowski, Poland managed to win the game 3-0 (25:21, 25:20, 25:22).

With three wins and one loss, Iran ranks third in Pool D behind Poland and Bulgaria. The team will take on Finland in their next game today.

“It was a tough game for both the teams, but Poland was better than us and I can only congratulate them for the win. The difference tonight was the serve – they had more success and took many more risks. Now we have to forget the loss and to focus on our next match against Finland. They will play in front of thousands of their supporters which will give them huge confidence. We will go for the win at all cost,” FIVB website quoted head coach of Iran Igor Kolakovic saying after the game.

Vital Heynen, head coach of Poland said that “I am satisfied because Iran is a very tough opponent. We played good volleyball. We were perfect in the first two sets and in the third we were behind and then we managed to come back which was great as well. We felt the amazing support by the fans again and it was really helping us in the difficult moments. So we go with a good feeling and we are ready for Bulgaria. If Bulgaria wins, I will go and tell them “you are the best” but if we win, I will do the same with my players. This is the sport, this is volleyball!”

The 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship is the 19th staging of the tournament hosted by Italy and Bulgaria from 9 to 30 September 2018. 24 national teams are competing in four groups of six. The second round of the competitions will kick off on 21 September with the 14 teams that have advanced from their group stage. The champion team will be determined on 30 September.

