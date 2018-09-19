  1. Sports
19 September 2018 - 14:26

FIVB World C’ship: Iran outplays brave Finland, learns fate in 2nd round

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Iran edged past Finland in the final game of the first round in FIVB Men’s World Championship.

In a Tuesday match which lasted for 140 minutes, Iran defeated the surprising Finland 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-12).

Iran was in Pool D of the first round where it defeated all rivals except reigning champion Poland. With four wins, Iran earned 11 points and finished runner-up in Pool D.

In the second round, Iran has been drawn in Pool G, along with USA, Bulgaria and Canada. 16 teams have advanced to this stage, which compete in 4 groups. Best teams of each group and two best 2nd teams will qualify for the third round.

Iran will again face co-host Bulgaria on Friday and next, it will take on Canada on Saturday before meeting the USA on Sunday.

The 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship is the 19th staging of the tournament hosted by Italy and Bulgaria from 9 to 30 September 2018.

