Iran falls short of China at AVC Women’s Cup

In a Wednesday match, Iran’s attacks and serves were not enough to stop the runner-up of 2014 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. The Iranian team lost the match in three consecutive sets (25-11, 25-12, 25-16) and failed to secure the berth in semifinals.

The 6th edition of AVC Women’s Cup kicked off on September 16 in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima and goes through September 23.

Iran was in Pool C of the event along with Kazakhstan, Philippines, and Australia and managed to win all games in this stage.

The Iranian squad will compete for 5-8 places in next games.

