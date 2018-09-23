Iran finishes 8th at AVC Cup after losing to Australia

The Iranian squad faced Australia for the third time in the sixth edition of Asian Women Volleyball Confederation Cup, and conceded defeat against the runner-up of 2014 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship 3 to 1.

The loss cost Iran its chance at getting the seventh place in the tournament.

The Iranian team started the first set weakly, but soon gained momentum and won the set 25-22. The second set had both teams fighting closely for points, which ultimately ended in Australia’s favor 26-24 due to Iran’s mistake.

Australia threw its weight in the third set and won it 26-22. They had an even better performance in the fourth set and beat Iran 25-18.

The 6th edition of AVC Women’s Cup kicked off on September 16 in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima and wrapped up on September 23.

