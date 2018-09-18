Iranian amb. to Baghdad, Iraqi PM advisor discuss recent developments

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi met with Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi’s Advisor Walid al-Helli on Monday and the two exchanged views on the recent developments in Iraq and the Middle East. The meeting was held at the venue of the embassy of the Islamic Republic f Iran in Baghdad.

In addition to discussing issues of mutual interests, the two sides also consulted on the attack on Iran’s consulate in Iraqi southern city of Basra.

Touching upon the last week attack on Iran’s mission in Basra, al-Abadi’s Advisor condemned the act and reassured that some of the attackers have been arrested.

The Iranian diplomat, for his part, reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will keep supporting the people of Iraq. In addition to condemning the attack on Iran’s diplomatic mission in Basra, Masjedi called for serious legal follow-up for the case and the identification of the perpetrators of the attack.

