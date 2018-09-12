‘Mr. Deer’ goes to three intl. film festivals

Directed by Mojtaba Mousavi, ‘Mr. Deer’ will take part at the 11th edition of Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival in France, the 14th edition of International Student Animation Festival of Brazil 'Anim!Arte', and the 10th edition of Festival Stop Motion Montreal in Canada.

Strasbourg European Fantastic Film Festival is scheduled for 14-23 September, Anim!Arte is slated for 20-27 September, and Festival Stop Motion Montreal will be held on 14-16 September.

‘Mr. Deer’ is a 20-minute stop motion animation which utilizes the puppet technique to narrate a story set in an unknown time, in a ruined subway station which is similar to those in modern European societies. People in this society have animal faces and have forgotten humanity.

The short animated piece won the Special Animation award at the 28th Animafest Zagreb in Croatia.

