‘Pet Man’ to vie at Horrible Imaginings Filmfest.

‘Pet Man’ tells the story of an animal dealer who falls asleep in his shop and has a nightmare where he is trapped inside an animal cage. In his attempt to escape from the animals, he encounters various obstacles.

In its previous screenings, ‘Pet Man’ has won some international awards including award for best animated film at NEZ International Film Festival in India, best characterization award in Kent’s Canterbury Festival, Best animation award at the Largo International Film Festival in Switzerland, the award for best animated eco film at International Animation Film Festival Golden Kuker in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and Best Animation Short Film award at the 2nd Sao Paulo Times Film Festival.

The Iranian animated short was among the top ten animated short films at Innsbruck Nature Film Festival (INFF) held in Austria and was nominated at International Kuala Lumpur Eco Film Festival in Malaysia. Pet man also went on screen in SICAF animated film festival in South Korea.

The mission of Horrible Imaginings Film Festival is to amplify voices that express those emotions that make life a little more challenging. Fear, anxiety, despair, desperation, dark fantasy, unhealthy longing, terror--those parts of the human condition all of us recognize, but few of us enjoy talking about.

