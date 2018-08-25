‘Bystander’ to vie at 3rd Slemani filmfest. in Iraq

‘Bystander’ is about an old man who is living behind a window from where he sees a dark world and remembers his past when he had participated in a revolution.

The 8-minute animation had recently won Best Animation award at the 2018 International Youth Film Festival "Light of the World" in Russia, as well as the Best Short Animation award in the 2018 Picture this…film festival in Canada.

Iranian feature ‘Golnesa’ by Sattar Chamani Gol is also taking part in the Feature Film Official Selection of the festival. ‘Alphabet’ by Kianoush Abedi will be screened at the animation section of the event, alongside ‘Bystander’.

The third edition of Slemani International Film Festival will be held on October 10-16 in Iraqi Kurdistan region.

