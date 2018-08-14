  1. Culture
14 August 2018 - 12:12

‘Mr. Deer’ to go on screen at 2018 Anibar Intl. Animation Festival

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Iranian short animated piece ‘Mr. Deer’ directed by Mojtaba Mousavi will go on screen at 2018 Anibar International Animation Festival in Kosovo.

Directed by Mojtaba Mousavi and produced by Elaheh Farnia, ‘Mr. Deer’ is a 20-minute stop motion animation which utilizes the puppet technique to narrate a story set in an unknown time, in a ruined subway station which is similar to those in modern European societies. People in this society have animal faces and have forgotten humanity.

The producer has told local media that the production of animation has taken two years with professional tech crew in collaboration.

The animation was premiered at the short film section of the 2018 Annecy International Animated Film Festival in Annecy of France.

‘Mr. Deer’ has won the Special Animation award at the 28th Animafest Zagreb in Croatia. It was awarded at the international competition section of the 36th Fajr Intl. Filmfest, as well.

