8 September 2018 - 11:15

US’ talks of intl. law “a funny joke”: Iran’s envoy

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Alireza Jahangiri, said in a tweet that the US hijack of an upcoming UNSC meeting to discuss Iran's alleged 'violations of international law' is a “funny joke”.

“Talking about international law by the US Government (especially during the Trump’s administration) is a funny joke that nobody, [not] even the members of the UN Security Council, will take seriously,” wrote Iranian Ambassador to the Netherlands, Alireza Jahangiri, in a tweet on Thursday.

The Iranian diplomat went on to stress that the US’ attempt is “doomed to failure.”

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said in a press conference on Sep. 5 that Trump was going to chair a meeting of the 15-nation body on Iran on September 26, where he would discuss Iran's alleged “violations of international law".

In response, Iran's Permanent Mission to United Nations said in a statement on Wed. that US hijack of an upcoming UNSC meeting to turn it to an anti-Iran event is a futile attempt to divert attention away from Israeli brutalities and to remove the issue from the Council agenda.

