US administration denounces Haley’s plan for Iran-centered UN meeting

The report adds that however, “focusing the meeting on Iran drew immediate concerns from US allies who believed that the topic would expose sharp disagreements among the United States, France and Britain over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which Trump unilaterally withdrew from in May.”

According to an article of UN Charter, Iran can also participate the meeting because it is a party to a dispute under consideration, and this has raised concerns of some US politicians who are afraid of the prospect of an awkward and contentious standoff between Trump and a representative from Iran.

The topic of the meeting will be broader, the report says, adding “Trump will chair a debate on nonproliferation, constitutionalism and sovereignty.”

