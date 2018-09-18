  1. Politics
18 September 2018 - 10:44

Washington Post:

US administration denounces Haley’s plan for Iran-centered UN meeting

US administration denounces Haley’s plan for Iran-centered UN meeting

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The Trump administration is disowning plan of its UN Ambassador Nikki Haley for holding a security council meeting focused on Iran, Washington Post reported.

The report adds that however, “focusing the meeting on Iran drew immediate concerns from US allies who believed that the topic would expose sharp disagreements among the United States, France and Britain over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which Trump unilaterally withdrew from in May.”

According to an article of UN Charter, Iran can also participate the meeting because it is a party to a dispute under consideration, and this has raised concerns of some US politicians who are afraid of the prospect of an awkward and contentious standoff between Trump and a representative from Iran.

The topic of the meeting will be broader, the report says, adding “Trump will chair a debate on nonproliferation, constitutionalism and sovereignty.”

MAH/PR

News Code 137856

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News