FM Zarif lashes out at US abuse of UNSC presidency

Referring to US abuses of the provisional presidency of the United Nations Security Council, the Foreign Minister of Iran Zarif has condemned US Trump administration to divert the attention of United States Security Council from Palestinian issue to Iran.

“There is only one UNSC resolution on Iran,” Iranian foreign minister notes in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

Zarif adds that Donald Trump is violating that resolution and bullying others to do the same.

He continues to lash at US administration’s attempt to abuse presidency of the Security Council to divert a session dedicated to Palestine for 70 years to blame Iran for the horrible actions that US and clients have done across the Middle East.

According to US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who assumed the UNSC presidency for the month of September, US President Donald Trump has planned to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council later this month to discuss Iran’s alleged violations of international law.

KI/4395444