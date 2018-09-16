Zarif objects to 'shuttered accounts of real Iranians' on Twitter

In a tweet to the Twitter CEO on Sunday, Zarif objected to the closing the accounts of the real Iranian users, saying “Twitter has shuttered accounts of real Iranians, including TV presenters and students, for supposedly being part of an influence operation.”

The Iranian foreign minister further criticizes the Twitter for keeping open the accounts of ‘regime change' in Iran advocates, saying “how about looking at actual bots in Tirana used to prop up 'regime change' propaganda spewed out of DC? #YouAreBots.”

KI/4404915