  1. Politics
16 September 2018 - 20:25

Zarif objects to 'shuttered accounts of real Iranians' on Twitter

Zarif objects to 'shuttered accounts of real Iranians' on Twitter

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has posted a message on Twitter criticizing the CEO of Twitter for closing the accounts of ‘real Iranians’ while supporting the advocates of ‘regime change’ in Iran.

In a tweet to the Twitter CEO on Sunday, Zarif objected to the closing the accounts of the real Iranian users, saying “Twitter has shuttered accounts of real Iranians, including TV presenters and students, for supposedly being part of an influence operation.”

The Iranian foreign minister further criticizes the Twitter for keeping open the accounts of ‘regime change' in Iran advocates, saying “how about looking at actual bots in Tirana used to prop up 'regime change' propaganda spewed out of DC? #YouAreBots.” 

KI/4404915

News Code 137822
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News