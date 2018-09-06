US hijack of UNSC session aims to divert attention away from Israeli

The following is the statement of the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, which was released on Sep. 5, with respect to US Ambassador Haley’s press conference yesterday, who said Trump was going to chair a meeting of the 15-nation body on Iran on September 26, where he would discuss Iran's alleged “violations of international law":

The Islamic Republic of Iran notes that the efforts by the US decision to misuse the Security Council’s decades-long agenda item entitled “the Middle East” against Iran later this month is a clear manifestation of an abuse of this international body. While the occupation of Palestine is the main cause of all conflicts in the Middle East, the US continues to be the main supporter of the occupying regime of Israel and its illegitimate expansionist policies and oppressive practices in blatantly violating the rules of international law and the basic principles of humanity.

Despite longstanding and overwhelming international support for the realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, the US is the only country that continues to render the Security Council ineffective in discharging its duty to end the illegal occupation. Now, a meeting of the Council to be held on 26 September 2018 is yet a further attempt by the US to divert attention away from Israeli brutalities and to remove the issue from the Council agenda; however, such actions are doomed to fail.

In the absence of a consensually adopted program of work, the US abuses its positions both as a permanent seat-holder of the Council, and as its president, to impose this unilateral decision on this organ. This undoubtedly is a clear act of resorting to coercion, intimidation and bullying in international relations.

Recalling the Charter provisions that in discharging its duties “the Security Council shall act in accordance with the Purposes and Principles of the United Nations”, it is crystal clear that such a decision runs counter to the very purposes for which, and the principles on which, the UN is founded. By setting such a dangerous precedent, this irresponsible decision will indeed further erode the trust and confidence in UN and undermine the Council’s credibility.

An administration that is renowned for its policy of withdrawal from international institutions and agreements, thus undermining multilateralism and violating the sanctity of international treaties, now ironically lectures other nations on upholding their international obligations.

Despite the fact that Iran which, based on a dozen of the International Atomic Energy Agency reports is in compliance with its nuclear-related commitments under the Iran nuclear deal endorsed unanimously by Security Council resolution 2231 the US not only unilaterally and unlawfully withdrew from the accord, but also now openly invites all UN Member States to either violate or ignore resolution 2231 or face punishment.

Moreover, the US ironically refers to the so-called destabilizing role of Iran in the region, while itself has been a menace to Middle Eastern security with its destabilizing, unilateralist policies and military interventions based on false claims. The US invasion of Iraq, its presence in Afghanistan, the illegal occupation of nearly one-third of Syria and its all-out support for the killing of innocent children and defenseless women in Yemen are only a few examples in this regard. It is also an undeniable fact that Iran was on the forefront of combating and defeating Daesh, which was created and supported by the US and its regional allies.