Iran’s current problems not a ‘deadlock’

He made the remarks in the inauguration ceremony of 1700 schools across the country via a video conference message on Tuesday.

The administration knows that people are facing pressures which partly arise from internal issues and partly caused by US sanctions, he said, apologizing to the Iranian nation for pressures and shortcomings.

Jahangiri went on to say that the government puts its all to resolve the problems and that the country will certainly overcome these issues.

Elsewhere, he noted that the president of the United States used all the tools such as the media, the United Nations and the UN Security Council to bully Iran and capture the attention of the public opinion, but his efforts produced an opposite result.

Touching upon isolation of the United States in UNSC, Jahangiri said that 14 out 15 member states talked about US’ irrational behavior in their statements and endorsed Iran’s commitment to law.

