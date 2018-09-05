Zarif asks Trump to step aside, let those confronting terrorism in Syria do their job

Speaking among reporters on Tuesday, Zarif referred to the reconstruction process of Syria, saying “it is a good opportunity for Iranian companies to be present in both countries; this is the need of Syria and Iraq, as well as the opportunity for Iranians to export technical and engineering services, and a win-win game for both sides.”

"Iran have had a good cooperation with Syria on economic affairs, which is needed to be expanded, given the presence that we had with the Syrian people to confront ISIL," he said. Now the reconstruction of Syria and the return of refugees helps secure the region's economy and security.

"President Trump is catching fish in troubled waters for his domestic policies," Zarif said, referring to Trump’s recent Tweet about Syria.

We know that Mr. Trump does not have a favorable personality within the United States, and unfortunately, he wants to compensate for this by acting against the Syrian people, he noted.

He added that Americans have no good record in combating extremism and terrorism, and Mr Trump has also referred to this in his previous comments.

Zarif asked Trump to step aside and let those who have confronted terrorism in Syria do their job. Astana Process is the only successful process to reduce tension in Syria; "we could be better able to bring this process to a conclusion, in absence of other's interference."

Pointing to the negotiations with UK’s Junior Foreign Minister Alistair Burt, he said "we have periodic talks with different countries, including UK. With some countries, these talks are held annually, and with some others, twice a year. At the meeting with Burt, we talked about bilateral relations. I did not meet with him, but in a meeting with Mr. Araghchi, they have surely studied monetary, financial and banking relations, as well as JCPOA implementation."

"We hope that the Europeans would fulfill their commitments to 4+1 talks; they have made good commitments and we hope they become operational soon," he stressed.

