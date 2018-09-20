Iran calls on UN to take stricter stance on Israel’s nuke threat

In a letter addressed to the United Nations Director General and the Security Council, Iran’s permanent mission to the UN has described the recent nuclear threat posed by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “serious threat against international peace and security”.

In the letter, the possession of nuclear weapons by a regime with a long-standing record of aggression, occupation, militarism, state terrorism and other international crimes has been deemed the biggest threat to regional peace and security. Iran has called on the international community to take a strong stance against the unchecked measures and the nuclear threat imposed by Israel and force the regime into complying with international rules and the UN charter.

Iran has also called on the UN to condemn the recent threat leveled by Israel, and compel the regime to sign up to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and bring its nuclear program under the monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In another part of the letter, Iran’s permanent mission has stressed the danger of weapons of mass destruction, particularly chemical weapons, calling on the UN Member States to take Israel’s nuclear threat seriously and take decisive measures to ensure the complete annihilation of nuclear facilities. This is the only definitive guarantee against the threat or use of these dangerous weapons, the letter adds.

The letter is expected to be published as a document of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

