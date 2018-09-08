US keeps sending messages to Iran for negotiations: Rouhani

The president made the remark on Saturday morning in his address to the 14th Shahid Rajaei National Festival broadcast live on state television.

Rouhani maintained that the Iranian nation will not yield to the pressure from a new governing body in the White House, which have no idea what they are talking about or doing.

He said the Trump’s administration has challenged everyone, not just the Islamic Republic of Iran. “They have even gone head-to-head with their old and traditional friends,” Rouhani added.

“From one side, they put the Iranian nation under pressure, and from another side, they send us messages every day to hold negotiations,” Rouhani said.

“Are we supposed to trust their soft side expressed in the messages or their hostile behavior?” Rouhani wondered, stressing that US’ claim of being friendly to the Iranian nation runs counter to its measures that have put the people under pressure.

Rouhani further said today, his administration is at the forefront of an economic, psychological and propaganda war, calling for unity and coordination among all parties and support for the government as it faces off the US and the Israeli regime in this war.

