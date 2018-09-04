Iran’s cultural week kicks off in Russia

In a bid to make Russians more familiar with Iranian culture, Iran’s cultural week started late on Monday in Moscow at the venue of Maly Theatre, according to an announcement issued by the public relations department of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO).

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei and the ICRO Head Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman addressed the opening ceremony.

“While the official and high-ranking delegations of Iran and Moscow will hold meetings on the upcoming days on broadening political and economic relations, holding cultural programs to enhance relations and familiarity in these areas is of great importance,” said the Iranian diplomat in Moscow.

Ebrahimi Torkaman, for his part, referred to the message of peace and friendship relayed by the Iranian artists.

“Today Iranian artists and Muslims are holding cultural week programs in all over the world to convey Iran’s message of friendship, brotherhood and closeness,” he underlined.

Stepanov Pavel Vladimirovich, Adviser to the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation, read the message sent by the Russain minister of culture at the ceremony.

“Iran and Russia have broadened their cultural relations day-by-day in the past couple of years and artists, musicians and cineastes of the two countries have established close bilateral relations in this period,” reads part of his message.

The Russian minister had also voiced hope to witness further development in cultural relations between the two countries.

The seven day even is underway in Russian cities of Moscow and Ufa with initiatives of Iran’s cultural attaché in Moscow in partnership with the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) and Iranian embassy in Moscow.

YNG/4393509