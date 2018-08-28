Russia to host Iran Cultural Week

Iran Cultural Week will be held in Russia’s Moscow and Ufa cities at the initiation of Iran Cultural Adviser in Russia and in cooperation with the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization and Russia’s Ministry of Culture in cooperation with the Iranian Embassy to Russia.

This prestigious cultural event will be held in the presence of high-profile delegations of the country, headed by Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman Head of Islamic Culture and Relations Organization in the presence of more than 40 distinguished and outstanding Iranian artists.

Various cultural and artistic programs have been predicted on the sidelines of this artistic and cultural events.

For his part, Iran’s Cultural Attaché to Russia Ghahreman Soleimani said, “in addition to performing various artistic and cultural programs, organizing exhibition of valuable works of visual arts and painting, performing traditional music and other artistic-cultural programs, signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cinematic cooperation with Russia and also appreciating prominent Russian Iranologist figures will be held on the sidelines of this important event.”

He pointed to the other programs that would be held in Iran Cultural Week in Russia and said, “screening Iranian feature-length movies will be held on the sidelines of the Cultural Week in the presence of outstanding Iranian cinematic figures.”

An expert-level panel will also be held in the presence of Russian cineastes and critics on Iranian films, he observed.

He revealed that high-ranking Iranian cultural officials will meet with artistic and cultural officials of Russian Ministry of Culture.

