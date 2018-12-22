Moscow to host 'Iranian Theater' festival

The event, organized by Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory in cooperation with Moscow Theater, will start on March 27, 2019, concurrent with World Theater Day and will go on for a week.

Senior cultural and political officials from the two countries will attend the inauguration ceremony of the festival.

The move comes in line with the push to popularize the cultural relations between the two neighboring states.

Iran and Russia have broadened their cultural relations day-by-day in the past couple of years and artists, musicians and cineastes of the two countries have established close bilateral relations in this period.

Earlier in September, Moscow hosted Iran’s cultural week at the venue of Maly Theatre.

